Mitt Romney Predicts Donald Trump Will Win Reelection In November

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Donald Trump will win reelection in November, Breitbart reported.

“I’m confident that we will keep the majority in the Senate,” Politico reporter Jake Sherman reported Romney as saying on Twitter. “I actually have long predicted the president will be re-elected. I continue to think that’s the case.”

In October of 2019, Romney predicted that Trump would continue representing the Republican Party and win reelection in the upcoming election.

Romney has been one of the most vocal critics of Trump in the Republican Party, and a recent New York Times report claimed that he would not be supporting Trump’s reelection bid. In response, Romney did not confirm or deny the report.

“I’m not going to be describing who I’ll be voting for, I don’t imagine. My plan is to stay quiet on that.”

Although CNN reports Romney has managed to tow the party line for the duration of Trump’s presidency, the publication claims he has been having a tougher time in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Notably, Romney recently marched alongside protesters in Washington and tweeted a photo of himself with the phrase, “Black Lives Matter.”

“Romney credits his father’s legacy as the governor of Michigan in the late 1960s for some of his recent actions, but also says the events of the last several weeks have left him thinking — like a lot of Americans– that more needs to change,” the report reads.

.@MittRomney is marching with a group of nearly 1,000 Christians to the White House. Here he is on video saying why he’s walking: “… to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter” https://t.co/KCxJNchCMs pic.twitter.com/Za0Am2WL8g — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

Romney’s belief in Trump’s odds in November also appears to be a divergence from the Republican Party as a whole. As reported by The Washington Post, Republican lawmakers allegedly fear that Trump’s recent performance amid the coronavirus pandemic and protests of Floyd’s death have left him “politically isolated and profoundly weakened.” According to the publication, new national and state polls show Trump falling behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The data has allegedly sparked fears within the Republican Party over the possibility that Trump will lose them both the Senate and White House.

Per The Washington Post, Republican incumbents across the country are hoping that Trump’s base turns out for them and, because of this possibility, are not breaking with the president as others like Romney have.

According to financial journalist David Cay Johnston, Trump’s chances at reelection hinge on several factors, including his ability to rejuvenate the economy, place the blame for coronavirus on China, and take control of the social unrest that has gripped the country after Floyd’s death.