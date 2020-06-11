Joy-Anna Duggar Gets Mistaken For Sister Jessa As She Shares 30-Week Baby Bump Snap

It won't be much longer before Joy-Anna and Austin's little girl arrives.

Joy-Anna Duggar, 22, only has two months to go before she has her second child, a baby girl, with husband Austin Forsyth. The Counting On star is now 30 weeks along in her pregnancy and she celebrated the milestone by sharing a new Instagram snap of her growing baby bump with her 995,000 followers on Wednesday. However, many of her fans were a little confused thinking that she was her sister, Jessa, at first.

The baby bump photo, which received over 80,000 likes in the the first three hours, has Joy-Anna standing in front of a full-length mirror with her phone in hand. She took a selfie in what appears to be her and Austin’s bedroom. Her protruding belly was front and center as the heather grey top that she wore fit snugly around her bump. The shirt featured a scoop neckline and short sleeves. The expectant mom paired it with a simple black skirt that was set right above her knees. One hand was holding the phone, while the other one was settled right under her baby bump.

Joy-Anna was barefoot in the pic, as she often is, and wearing a floppy straw hat on her head. Her long hair was flowing down past her shoulders with soft curls throughout. Her makeup appeared to be minimal. She also wore the special necklace that was given to her as a gift. It has the name of her daughter, Annabell Elise, that she miscarried last year engraved on it.

Somehow this snapshot confused a few of Joy-Anna’s fans when they first saw the photo on Instagram. Many of her followers indicated that they assumed it was Jessa Duggar Seewald standing there, but they quickly realized who it was once they got a glimpse of the huge baby bump.

“I thought it was Jessa!” a fan said.

“You look wonderful! When I first opened my IG I thought you were Jessa lol,” another person indicated.

There were others who shared these same comments. Others noticed how happy and glowing she looked as she has entered into her third trimester. She is in the home stretch and will soon be a mother of two.

On May 26, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she and Austin were on a little getaway together to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. They spent some time enjoying the day and getting in some good food as well. Their son, Gideon, was having fun elsewhere as his parents celebrated. He will soon have to share his time with them when his little sister arrives.