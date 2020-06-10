Casi Davis Crawls On The Floor In A Slinky White Dress

Instagram model Casi Davis delighted her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. In the set of images, the celebrity was shown on all fours while wearing a tight-fitting white dress.

Sharing two images, the first one showed Casi kneeling on the ground and resting on her elbows as she pouted for the camera. Her long blond locks fell in gentle waves over one shoulder as her head tilted at an angle.

She appeared to be fresh-faced in the photoshoot, having apparently opted for minimal neutral shades to enhance her stunning features. Her eyes appeared to be made up with a little dark mascara and eyeliner. On her lips, she seemed to have opted for a peachy shade of lipstick.

The Instagram sensation wore a slinky white minidress. It featured thin straps over her shoulders and was cut in a simple style. As she positioned herself, her pert derriere was on display in the form-fitting item.

In front of the model, a small white clutch bag was positioned.

Casi was also bare-footed and she tagged Fashion Nova in the set.

The second snap showed Casi kneeling upright. She had one hand resting on her thigh as the other tucked a strand of errant hair behind her ear. The position showed off more of the model’s hourglass figure as she looked demurely toward the white floor.

In this shot, her eyeliner was more prominent and it was also revealed that she wore a delicate gold chain around her neck.

As soon as Casi posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the image had gathered more than 10,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“I just want to look like you when I grow up. Body goals for sure!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“It’s very beautiful,” a fan replied in response to Casi’s beautiful dress.

“White always looks amazing on you,” said another.

“I love white dresses!!” a fourth person wrote, adding a row of various emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the heart-eyes but the fire and heart emoji were also prevalent.

It has been a while since Casi has posted any glamor shots to her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, at the end of May the model shared a set of images in which she was wearing a gorgeous grey slip dress in order to entertain her admirers.