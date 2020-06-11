Lil Wayne’s Daughter, Reginae Carter, Rocks Lace Lingerie & Poses On Floor Covered With Money

Reginae wore a set from Rihanna's lingerie line.

Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, wowed her 5.1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday by flaunting her fabulous figure and her substantial wealth in a set of racy photos.

The T.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle star wore a revealing ensemble from Rihanna’s popular lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. Reginae, 21, is an ambassador for the brand, and the results of her steamy modeling shoots never disappoint her fans. For her latest photo session, she added a creative touch that was sure to grab attention — she posed on a floor covered with scattered hundred dollar bills. There appeared to be a few thousand dollars worth of the pricey props strewn around the successful social media influencer.

The set of Reginae’s shoot also included a large rug shaped like a hundred bill. It protected her knees from the hardwood floor as she knelt down over the depiction of Benjamin Franklin’s face.

Reginae wore a yellow lingerie set that included a semi-sheer bra constructed out of delicate floral lace. The garment featured underwire, seamed cups, and scallop trim around the neckline and underband. The bra also appeared to have a front closure.

Reginae’s matching bottoms featured a bikini brief silhouette with a waistline that hit right below the navel. She completed her sexy ensemble with a garter belt that had a flirty veil back. Reginae wasn’t wearing any stockings, so the belt’s satin ribbon straps and empty garter grips dangled down on the sides of her shapely thighs. Reginae’s bellybutton ring shone from the space between her garter belt and panties.

Reginae also accessorized her boudoir wear with a silver watch and a necklace that featured a large mirrored R pendant. The two letters appeared to be encrusted with diamonds or other gems. The model wore her long hair styled with a deep side part and curled in glamorous waves. Her thick tresses were pushed in front of her right shoulder so that they cascaded over her shoulder and chest. Her edges were also perfectly laid.

Reginae’s beauty look appeared to include a glossy lip and a dramatic winged eye. Her flawless skin also had an allover glow. In her first photo, she gazed directly at the camera with a seductive expression on her face. The second snap captured Reginae from the side as she looked over her shoulder and shot a flirty glance at the lens. In the final photo, she was facing forward again and reaching up to touch her neck.

Reginae’s Instagram followers were eager to express their appreciation for her photos. In the span of two hours, her post racked up over 119,000 likes and 1,500 comments.

“You look so good,” read one response to her post.

“Most beautiful woman on the planet,” another admirer remarked.

“Nae Nae Ain’t Come To Play Play,” a third fan wrote.