‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Chloe Stuns Kevin

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, June 11 brings a New Year’s Eve celebration that initially aired on December 20, 2010. Chloe and Kevin finally get together after some back and forth. Plus, Daniel and Abby welcome the new year together while Sharon is the bearer of surprising details.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) professes her love to Kevin (Greg Rikaart), according to SheKnows Soaps. However, before they get to that point, Kevin leaves Chloe crushed by refusing to go to the party at Jimmy’s Bar with her. They are friends, and she thought they could hang out, but Kevin already has plans with Allison.

Chloe pouts about the whole thing to Esther (Kate Linder) at the Chancellor Estate, and she ends up in bed in pajamas eating ice cream. Esther tries to cheer up her daughter, and she lets Chloe know that she likes Kevin. Eventually, Chloe leaves her mother shocked when she jumps up and leaves. Chloe shows up outside the bar, and Kevin sees her after his failure with Allison. Kevin wonders why Chloe is in her pajamas, and she says it is because she couldn’t let midnight happen with finding him. Kevin and Chloe end up kissing.

Daniel (Michael Graziadei) rings in the New Year with Abby (then Emme Rylan) at Jimmy’s. He’s had a bad year, and Abby seems to be the only bright spot for Daniel. Sure, Daniel has other duties to attend to, like watching over Daisy (Yvonne Zima) on the night before she gives birth and heads back to prison. He ends up leaving her with no guard — what could go wrong? After all, she has an ankle monitor, and authorities will arrest her if she tries to leave. Well, Daisy goes into labor, and Jana (Emily O’Brien) happens to stop by to help. She interrupts Danny’s night with the news, and he tells Jana to rush Daisy to the hospital. However, Daisy never makes it to the hospital.

Sharon (Sharon Case) runs into Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and she tells them all about Skye (Laura Stone) falling into a fiery volcano in Hawaii. Sure, Adam (then Michael Muhney) spends the new year behind bars for Skye’s death, but Sharon feels confident that he did not do it, and she begs Sharon to run a story in Restless Style. Of course, Sharon has no proof to back up her claims, and Phyllis refuses to write the article. Jack worries about Sharon’s mental health, and he is afraid that Adam is manipulating her. Jack does not believe Sharon’s’ story. Then, Sharon tells Adam all the details, but it might not be enough to save him.