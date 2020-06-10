Nancy Pelosi Says Republican Opposition To Vote-By-Mail Is Because They’re ‘Afraid To Vote’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on CNN’s Newsroom on Wednesday and taunted the Republican Party for its opposition to vote-by-mail, Breitbart reported. The conversation began when network host Brooke Baldwin asked the top House Democrat about her concerns over voting in November in the wake of Georgia’s primary, which was allegedly mired by long lineups and understaffing.

“I agree with the distinguished mayor had to say, and she has firsthand experience in the voter suppression that exists, and it takes many forms including not being ready for an election that you know what your responsibilities are,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi was referring to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ recent comments on the Georgia primary, as reported by CNN. Lance Bottoms called for Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and state House speaker, David Ralston, to investigate the delays in Atlanta and across Georgia; Raffensperger later announced an investigation, per The Hill.

After Pelosi pointed to Lance Bottoms’ comment, the 80-year-old politician touted the House’s Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act. Pelosi said the proposal, which has yet to pass, would provide “considerable resources” for vote-by-mail programs. Later in the discussion, Pelosi claimed that Republican opposition to such programs stems from fear.

“But I will tell you if you saw the Republican playbook on voter suppression, you would see that there is a plan here that says we’re afraid of the vote, we’re going to do everything we can to limit it,” she said.

Pelosi then accused the GOP of attempting to limit voting by location, geography, and timing of the polls.

“But you know what, we don’t agonize, we organize,” she added before claiming the Democratic Party is prepared for such opposition.

“That is what we owe our children and all of the American people,” she concluded.

As reported by The Hill, Raffensperger claimed that his office would be investigating the cause of Georgia’s bungled primary to ensure that similar issues don’t resurface for the November election. According to CNN, election officials have placed blame for the chaos on inexperienced election workers and coronavirus-related issues.

President Donald Trump has continued to attack vote-by-mail efforts and claimed that such a process leaves open room for voter fraud. Such claims have received pushback by many, including Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who said that there is no extensive history of voter fraud. Nevertheless, the battle around the process continues, with Democrats — including Pelosi — pushing for mail voting expansion and Republicans reportedly investing money into opposing such efforts.