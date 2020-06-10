Vivi Castrillon Stuns In Revealing Yellow Lingerie For Sultry Photo Update

Vivi Castrillon basically lives in a bikini or lingerie, so it comes as no surprise that her latest Instagram upload captured her in a smoking-hot yellow lingerie set. Earlier today, she tantalized her followers with a brand new update that was comprised of three sizzling images in which she rocked the same hot outfit.

The series of photos were snapped indoors, and as the geotag in her post indicated, she posed in North Miami Beach, Florida. Vivi did not share any specifics on her exact location, but she appeared to be inside of a home. The space behind her included a television set and a leather couch with a few pillows. In her caption, the model reminded fans that she would be going live tonight.

Vivi lured her fans in by slipping into a sexy lingerie set. Her wardrobe from the shoot was from her collection, VC Dreams Luxury Lingerie. That piece featured a bright yellow fabric that popped perfectly against her tanned complexion.

Vivi’s top looked similar to a bikini, and its stretchy triangular cups hugged her ample bust while her breasts also came spilling out of the sides. She appeared to wear the strings tied tightly on her back, which provided a little lift for her chest.

The model’s bottoms had floss-like sides and small clasps near her hip bones. The garment rode low on her toned midsection and helped to highlight her pelvic lines. Vivi also sported a black navel piercing, a move that helped to draw even more attention to her fit figure.

Vivi placed one hand behind her head and the other near her hip. The next two images showed her in the same skimpy attire, but her poses were slightly altered. She wore her long, brunette tresses up in a high topknot, and the front of her hair was silky and smooth.

She added a small pair of earrings that provided her look with a little bit of sparkle. Vivi appeared to keep her makeup look natural and sported a dab of blush and a nude lip.

It didn’t take long for her fans to show their appreciation for the upload. The post has garnered over 14,000 likes and 290 comments in only four hours.

“Very beautiful baby,” one Instagrammer commented, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“You are always wonderful and sexy and have beautiful eyes!” another Instagram user exclaimed.

“Crushing my little heart,” one more social media user added.

Another social media user referred to her as a “goddess.”