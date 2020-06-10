Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Takes To Instagram To Show Off Her New Haircut

Simone Biles gave herself a new haircut in quarantine.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 9 to debut her brand new haircut. The 23-year-old is currently in quarantine and not able to go to a salon, thus she decided to cut her brunette locks herself, according to Hollywood Life. Luckily, her at-home trim turned out remarkably well.

Biles previously had very long hair, as is evident in her recent posts on social media, but she decided to switch things up and went with a closer cropped look often known as a long bob. Her hair is just a little longer than shoulder length. She wore it down sleek and straight.

The gymnast showed two photos of her new look, the first with a more serious expression and the second with a smile. Biles appeared to be standing in her kitchen to capture the shot, white cabinets and a stove visible behind her. She was dressed casually with a simple grey tank top that showed off her very well toned physique. She appeared to be wearing some light makeup, including eyeliner and mascara. She accessorized with a small nose ring and a silver necklace.

Biles’ fans couldn’t get enough of her fresh new look and her post earned over 200,000 likes in less than 24 hours. She boasts a whopping 3.8 million followers on the platform. Many of her fans took to the comment section to compliment her on her new look and to share their admiration and appreciation of her.

“You are an absolutely stunning natural beauty. And talented as can be too!” one person wrote.

“I love the new look. You are so beautiful and talented. I love watching your talents progress. Keep doing what you’re doing!” another one of Biles’ fans wrote.

Other social media users asked questions regarding Biles’ gymnastic training, inquiring about what her plans are for the Olympics. The Olympic Games were originally scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan from July 24 through August 9 of 2020. However, they have since been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will now be held Friday, July 23 of 2021 through Sunday, August 8.

“What’s happening with your training? Olympics?” one person asked Biles.

“Will you still be participating in the upcoming Olympics?” another person asked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Biles has certainly not been using quarantine as an excuse to get out of shape. Rather, she looks better than ever. She shared an Instagram photo of herself on May 17 in which she wore a bikini that showed off her toned abs and strong body.