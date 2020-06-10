Donald Trump Campaign Demands Retraction Of CNN Poll Showing President Losing To Biden

Donald Trump’s campaign demanded that CNN retract its recent poll that showed President Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by a wide margin. CNN reported that the campaign sent the network a cease and desist letter, which claimed that the poll was “designed to mislead American voters through a biased questionnaire and skewed sampling.”

Among the chief complaints from Team Trump were that pollsters only surveyed 1,259 people, of whom 25 percent were Republican. Of those questioned, 1,125 reported being registered voters, even though the firm McLaughlin & Associates that President Trump hired to analyze the poll said that it hadn’t surveyed registered voters. Another complaint was that the survey, which was conducted between June 2 and 5, did not take into account the good jobs report that came out last Friday, which was June 5.

The CNN poll showed Trump losing to Biden by 15 points — 41 percent to 55 percent. The Trump campaign accused the network of trying to suppress voting in November by misleading the public.

“It’s a stunt and a phony poll to cause voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President, and present a false view generally of the actual support across America for the President,” read the letter that Trump campaign’s senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis and chief operating officer Michael Glassner signed. The complaint heavily cited the McLaughlin & Associates analysis, which CNN said contained factual errors.

Ultimately, the campaign demanded both a retraction and an apology. It also wanted the network to release a conspicuous correction of the misleading parts of the poll. However, CNN stood by its poll. David Vigilante, CNN’s executive vice president and general counsel, rejected the Trump campaign’s entire argument.

“To my knowledge, this is the first time in its 40-year history that CNN had been threatened with legal action because an American politician or campaign did not like CNN’s polling results,” Vigilante wrote.

Vigilante noted that any other threats the network received in the past came from countries whose regimes did not value an independent media and freedom of the press.

CNN’s poll is not the only recent one that found Biden leading Trump amid the turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest after George Floyd’s death while in the custody of now-former Minneapolis police officers. Fox News, ABC News, NPR, and NBC News also recently released polls that showed Trump losing to the former Vice President, but the margins in those polls were not quite as wide as the one from CNN. However, the average of all recent polls showed that Biden leads Trump by double digits, which is outside of the margin of error.