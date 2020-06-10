Qimmah Russo Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Mini Dress With A Cheeky Phrase On The Chest

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a quadruple Instagram update in which she showed off her sculpted body in a simple tank mini dress. The pictures appeared to have been taken in Qimmah’s home, and she snapped selfies in an ornate mirror with lights draped around the edge. Some of her space was visible in the background, including a graphic black-and-white printed rug on the floor and a television mounted above an entertainment unit.

Qimmah’s body remained the focal point of the snap, however, as she showed off her figure in a dress from online retailer Fashion Nova. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The dress was a stunning shade of cornflower blue and had a simple scooped neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders and her toned arms were on display in the look. The phrase “over it” was penned across her chest in black type, although the words were backwards in the Instagram snaps.

The garment clung to every inch of Qimmah’s curves, hugging her slim waist and then flaring out over her voluptuous thighs before ending just an inch or two down her thighs. The dress showed off plenty of her sculpted legs, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of slides.

Qimmah’s hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail and she captured the selfie with her cell phone.

While her expression was serious in the first snap, in the second, she flashed a smile at the camera as she flirtatiously played with a strand of her hair. She shared two additional snaps that showed off her enviable physique in the simple yet sexy dress.

Qimmah’s fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 6,100 likes within 56 minutes. In less than an hour, the post also had 202 comments from her eager fans.

“What a Goddess!” one follower remarked.

“The worlds most recognizable thighs,” another fan added, captivated by Qimmah’s sculpted legs.

“So beautiful as always,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji and heart emoji.

“Blessing my timeline,” another fan commented.

Qimmah finds way to showcase her fit physique no matter where she is. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a shot in which she was filling up her car with gas. She wore a pair of figure-hugging Fashion Nova jeans for the occasion, paired with a gray bralette for a sexy look that showed off her lower body as well as her toned stomach.