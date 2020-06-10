Qimmah Russo Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Mini Dress With A Cheeky Phrase On The Chest

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo thrilled her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a quadruple Instagram update in which she showed off her sculpted body in a simple tank mini dress. The pictures appeared to have been taken in her home, and she snapped selfies in an ornate mirror with lights draped around the edge. Some of her space was visible in the background, including a graphic black-and-white printed rug on the floor and a television mounted above an entertainment unit.

Qimmah’s body remained the focal point of the snap, however, as she flaunted her figure in a dress from online retailer Fashion Nova. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the update.

The dress was a stunning shade of cornflower blue and had a scooped neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders as she displayed her toned arms. The phrase “over it” was penned across her chest in black type, although the words were backward in the snaps.

The garment clung to every inch of Qimmah’s curves, hugging her slim waist and then flaring out over her voluptuous thighs before ending just an inch or two down below them. The dress showed off much of her legs, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of slides.

Qimmah’s hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail in all of the photos, which saw her holding her phone to take a selfie. While her expression was serious in the first one, in the second, she flashed a smile at the camera as she flirtatiously played with a strand of her hair. She shared two additional images that showcased her enviable physique in the simple, yet sexy dress.

Qimmah’s fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 6,100 likes within 56 minutes, as well as 202 comments.

“What a Goddess!” one follower remarked.

“The worlds most recognizable thighs,” another fan added, captivated by Qimmah’s legs.

“So beautiful as always,” a third admirer wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji and heart emoji.

“Blessing my timeline,” a fourth person commented.

Qimmah always finds a way to showcase her fit physique, no matter where she is. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a shot in which she was filling up her car with gas. She wore a pair of figure-hugging Fashion Nova jeans for the occasion, paired with a gray bralette for a sexy look that showed off her lower body, as well as her toned stomach.