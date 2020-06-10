Marona Tanner Sizzles In A Revealing Bikini Top And Matching Sarong Skirt

Australian model Marona Tanner took to her Instagram page on Wednesday and posted a very hot picture of herself to mesmerize her fans.

In the snapshot, Marona, who rose to fame after becoming the first runner up in StarCentral Magazine‘s annual model search for 2017, rocked a stylish dark gray bikini top that had white and light-pink flowers printed all over it. The bikini top featured a wrap-style front together with a plunging neckline that allowed Marona to show off her enviable cleavage. The risque ensemble also drew attention toward her sculpted abs and taut stomach.

She teamed the bikini top with a matching sarong skirt that not only accentuated her perfect waist-to-hip ratio, but it also enabled Marona to show off her toned legs.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application seemingly featured a foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, and opted for a maroon shade of lipstick. She wore shimmery eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. Finally, she appeared to have finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

Marona wore her highlighted tresses down and they cascaded over her shoulders.

The shoot apparently took place in a desert, but Marona did not specify the location. In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy bikini top and sarong were from the Australian beachwear brand, Monte & Lou. She also provided her fans with a 40 percent discount code to shop from the brand’s website.

Within six hours of posting, the picture has amassed more than 7,500 likes. In addition, many of her ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted almost 300 messages in which they praised her exotic looks and amazing body.

“You are the most beautiful woman on Instagram,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn girl, you are killing it!” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Babe, there is no one as beautiful as you. You are stunningly unique and beautiful,” a third admirer remarked.

“This is exactly how a goddess looks like. I love you so much,” a fourth follower expressed his feelings.

Many fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Arianne Mercer and Colleen Hayes.

Marona treats her fans to sexy and beautiful pictures from time to time. Not too long ago, she shared a snap in which she was featured rocking a strapless black bustier top, one that allowed her to show off some serious cleavage. The photo was later deleted.