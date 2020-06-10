Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Showcases Her Fit Body While Hitting A Tee Shot

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders shared a clip of herself hitting a tee shot on a golf course for her latest Instagram upload. She was filmed in a turquoise golf shirt that hugged her figure, and a short white skirt which showcased her athletic legs.

The Michigan State University alum is well-known for not only her stunning looks, but her superior skills on a golf course, and in this video, she put that skillset on display. Similar to previous clips from the TV personality, this was recorded for the show, 18 Holes, on the Fox Sports network. She was filmed showing off her killer swing.

Sonders geotagged the location as the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia. The fitness model was recorded readying herself for a drive. She wore her long dark hair in a braid which hung out the back of her white cap. Sonders rocked a collared turquoise golf shirt, a short white golf skirt with a belt, and white shoes with a hint of gray. Her tanned skin popped against her outfit and the green grass.

The camera caught the 32-year-old adjusting her legs and then ripping through the ball as she held her back swing. This gave fans a glimpse of her chiseled legs. After the shot, she bent over and picked up her tee and could be heard complaining about her long nails.

Her curvy figure was visible in the tight top as she walked away from the teeing ground. In her caption, Sonders gave tips on hitting a ball when surrounded by water, and suggested focusing on a specific object.

Her 475,000 Instagram followers quickly noticed the golf video, and over 1,200 of them hit the “like” button in just over an hour after it went live. Several followers complimented her physique in the comments section, but most of the replies were related to the golfer’s form and prowess.

“That is a nice swing you got there!” one fan wrote.

“It’s just nice to see you playing again,” another added.

“I love your swing! Let’s tee it up in SD. My girlfriend needs a lesson from you,” a follower responded.

One fan wanted to know why Sonders was not on the LPGA Tour.

“Holly, why don’t you get on tour?” they asked.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders wowed fans with a recent post where she wore nothing but an oversized blazer. Her ample cleavage was prevalent in the sultry snap, and in her caption, the model brought attention to problematic lyrics in a popular song.