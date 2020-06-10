Katie Bell Slays While Posing Topless With Unbuttoned & Unzipped Jeans

Brunette bombshell Katie Bell looked sizzling-hot in her latest pair of Instagram uploads. The popular model and influencer teased the upcoming launch of her new project and it looked like she definitely left fans anxious to see more.

The pair of photos that Katie shared on Wednesday were artistic shots posted in black-and-white. In both photos, Katie stood outdoors, seemingly on a balcony or patio, and leaned back against a wall. Her long, dark hair was parted down the center and styled to gently frame her face and cascade down her back.

Katie appeared to have a cigarette placed between her lips and it looked likely that she was wearing a dark color on her plump lips. She maintained a rather serious and sultry facial expression as she looked past the photographer, letting her incredible figure do the talking.

The model was topless for these photos as she stood with one hand covering her bare breasts. She wore a pair of jeans, but she teased her followers by having them completely unbuttoned and unzipped.

Both photos showcased Katie’s ample bosom and insane abs. The unzipped jeans exposed quite a bit of bare skin below her navel and hinted at what was just barely covered.

In her caption, Katie teased that her new project would launch in just two more days. That launch that she referenced is her upcoming online digital project Belle Magazine, which debuts on Friday.

It did not take long for many of Katie’s 2 million Instagram followers to show their enthusiasm for this breathtaking pair of photos as well as her digital magazine launch. In just one hour after going live on her social media page, the new uploads that Katie shared had already been liked nearly 48,000 times and there were hundreds of comments posted.

“Talk about a smokeshow,” teased one person.

“You are very gorgeous but I do have to say this is an amazing photo shoot it really brings out YOU,” praised a fan of Katie’s.

“My goddess you look unbelievably gorgeous and beautiful Mi Amor,” a follower declared.

“U look so breathtakingly gorgeous,” another person wrote.

Not long ago, Katie teased in an Instagram post that greater things were coming. Based on this new teaser, it seems likely that the greater things she was referring to were regarding this digital magazine launch.

Based on the reaction that Wednesday’s post received, it looks likely that many of Katie’s followers will be pouncing on this opportunity to see even sexier content from the gorgeous model and influencer.