Maura Higgins Looks Super Hot In A Skintight Black Crop Top On Instagram

British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins went online on Wednesday and shared a hot snap of herself to mesmerize her 2.8 million followers.

In the snap, Maura — who rose to fame after participating in the popular series Love Island — could be seen rocking a skintight black crop top that perfectly accentuated her curves. The risque ensemble also enabled her to show off a glimpse of her bare midsection. The top was made of a thin fabric and it looked like she did not wear a bra underneath it. The snapshot can be viewed on Instagram.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. The application seemingly featured a beige foundation that matched her skin-kissed skin tone. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara.

She wore her brunette curls in two braids and cascaded them over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, Maura kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of small, gold hoop earrings, a gold bracelet, and a gold pendant with her name engraved on it.

To pose for the photo, Marua could be seen standing in a nondescript room. Some doors could be seen in the background, while she stood next to a wall that had a brown-and-white printed wallpaper covering it.

The 29-year-old model tilted her head, puckered her lips, seductively gazed at the camera, and held one of her braids in her hands to strike a pose. In the caption, she wrote that she prefers this particular hairstyle these days.

Within an hour of posting, the sexy snapshot garnered more than 121,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers took to the comments section and posted above 440 messages to praise the hottie.

“I think that all hairstyles suit you because you are gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“You and Lucie are my favorite contestants from Love Island. You are so pretty,” another user chimed in.

“Omg, you are so gorgeous! Slaying it, like always,” a third admirer remarked.

“How can someone be this perfect and beautiful is beyond me. Your beauty leaves me speechless!” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the post, including Ian H Watkins, Alexandra Schauman, and Jey Rocher.

Not too long ago, Maura wowed her fans with a casual yet sexy picture in which she could be seen rocking a white t-shirt with the Vogue logo printed on it. She teamed the top with a pair of black shorts and black socks.