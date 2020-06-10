Anderson Cooper Describes Co-Parenting Baby Wyatt With His Ex, Benjamin Maisani

CNN anchor, Anderson Cooper, 53, explained why he decided to co-parent his son, Wyatt Morgan, with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani, 47. In an interview with People, Cooper called his relationship with Maisani “unconventional” as he opened up about why the men decided to raise Cooper’s son together.

Wyatt Morgan was born via surrogate on April 27. The birth was a surprise to many as the CNN host had not publically announced that he was expecting a child. It also wasn’t known if Cooper would be co-parenting with anyone as the anchor was single at the time. Cooper and Maisani broke up in 2018 after dating for ten years. The two now plan to raise Wyatt together in Cooper’s four-story converted firehouse.

The CNN anchor explained that the issue of having children was a big one during their relationship. Maisani wasn’t sure if he wanted children. It was only after Anderson declared that he was moving forward with a surrogate that Maisani hopped on board.

“When I decided, ‘I’m just going to do this,’ he started to be interested.”

Cooper understands that the pair’s relationship may be considered “unconventional”; however, that doesn’t change the relationship of the couple.

“He is my family.”

Having family members in his child’s life were very important to Cooper. His father passed away during heart surgery when he was just ten years old.

“I knew what it was like growing up without a dad.”

Having a partner specifically was something of importance to Cooper in case anything ever happened to him.

“If there was ever something that happened to me, I would want Wyatt to be surrounded by love.”

He further explains that the pair are a good team and that there was no ill will between the two post-split.

“There is no acrimony between us,” Cooper told People.

The pair are reveling in fatherhood, and Cooper noted just how much Baby Wyatt has brought out emotions in them. He admitted that he was “maybe a little bit of a harder egg to crack” than Maisani, but both have been brought to tears on several occasions. Cooper was surprised at just how “weepy” the two have been since the birth.

“I cry at things I never cried at before,” the Anderson Cooper 360 host told the outlet.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cooper felt like his life had just begun now that Baby Wyatt was here. The CNN anchor also admitted that he was much more invested in the world and what was happening in it now that he is a father.