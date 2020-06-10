Veronica Bielik Goes Braless In Sheer White Top While Wearing Skintight Leggings

On Wednesday, June 10, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a suggestive snap with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old posing in a sizable kitchen. According to the post’s geotag, the picture was taken in Warsaw, Poland. Veronica sat on a kitchen island with numerous cabinets, a refrigerator, and ovens in the background. She arched her back, as she rested one of her hands on a box containing an Apple MacBook Air. The model gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

She sizzled in a white knotted T-shirt and a pair of figure-hugging beige leggings. Veronica did not wear a bra underneath her sheer top, leaving little to the imagination. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The model kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, peach blush, and a few coats of mascara. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided directions for a giveaway “[h]osted by” the marketing company, Push Group. She noted that the prizewinner will receive the Macbook Air seen in the photo.

Fans were quick to “[t]ag 3 or more friends” in the comments section to increase their chances of winning the laptop, as per Veronica’s instructions. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Love your [b]eautiful smile,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“You look lovely,” added a different devotee.

“Gorgeous as always Veronica,” remarked another follower.

“Woooow a beautiful smile,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 56,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her wearing risque outfits. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy black bikini. That post has been liked over 140,000 times since it was shared.