Jem Wolfie Shows Off Major Underboob In New Pic On Instagram

Australian fitness model Jem Wolfie went online on Wednesday and shared yet another sexy snapshot with her 2.7 million fans, one in which she showed off major skin.

In the picture, Jem could be seen rocking a black sports bra that featured a low-cut neckline and a cut-out design on the chest. The tiny ensemble struggled to contain her breasts, and as a result, she showed off major underboob to tease her fans.

Jem appeared to have sported a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades. The application seemingly featured a dewy foundation that gave her face a fresh, illuminating look. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a nude-colored blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, a thick coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a delicate pendant that rested right below her neck.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Perth, Australia. She, however, did not define the exact location. For the up-close selfie, Jem could be seen standing at a nondescript location. She turned her face toward her phone, gazed right at the camera, and flashed a beautiful smile.

In the caption, Jem asked her fans to write about some of the positive things that happened to them in 2020, adding that it’s important to talk about happy things in the face of adversity.

Within 8 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 117,000 likes. In addition, many of Jem’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted above a thousand messages in which they praised her beautiful face and sexy figure. Many of them also enthusiastically responded to the caption and wrote about the good things that happened to them this year.

“I gave birth to a baby girl and my husband got a promotion at work. Btw, you look amazing,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are so, so hot and beautiful. Thank you for spreading the positivity,” another user chimed in.

“Do you know that you are the prettiest woman alive?” a third admirer remarked.

“What a fabulous picture! I am going to buy my first car on Friday. The best thing about 2020!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “super sexy,” “my queen,” and “be my girlfriend,” to express their admiration for the blond bombshell.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Mary Bellavita, Maria Eduarda, Bruna Rangel Lima, and Vanessa Bohorquez.