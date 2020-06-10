Duchess Kate Hires Hannah Cockburn-Logie As Her New Private Secretary

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, hired Hannah Cockburn-Logie as her new private secretary recently. The Duchess’ new hire came amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it took her several months to choose a replacement for Catherine Quinn. Cockburn-Logie updated her LinkedIn profile with the title change and indicated that she started the new full-time job in June.

Private Secretary to Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, read Cockburn-Logie’s title on the social media site. In the new role, Cockburn-Logie will help keep the Duchess’s schedule as well as accompany her to meetings. Her biography information also laid out the positions Middleton’s new private secretary had leading up to her new job as the Duchess’s right-hand woman. Before her latest post, Cockburn-Logie had spent decades in service for the United Kingdom for which she had received awards.

“I am a senior British diplomat with twenty years of experience in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. I have spent much of my career representing the U.K. overseas with postings to Slovenia, India, and, most recently, Brussels. I have specialized in leading teams in political, communications, and program management work throughout my career. I was awarded an OBE in 2017 for services to the U.K.-India relationship, having led Prime Ministerial visits in both directions, and the tour of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to India and Bhutan in 2016. I was awarded an MVO in 2008 for my work leading HM The Queen’s visit to Slovenia,” it read.

For the last year and nine months, Cockburn-Logie worked as a political and engagement counselor as the U.K.’s permanent representation to the European Union and Brussels. No stranger to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Cockburn-Logie accompanied them on their 2016 tour of India and Bhutan. Middleton’s new private secretary also holds a Master of Arts in Social and Public policy from the University of Leeds as well as an Honors Bachelor of Arts in Modern History from the University of East Anglia.

The Duke and Duchess have continued performing their duties for the British royal family from home as many throughout the U.K. and the world stayed home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the past three months. At the same time, the Duchess took her time to find the proper person to fill the role of her private secretary. The couple has shared several posts on their official Instagram account detailing different things they have done virtually, including thanking volunteers, highlighting mental health issues, recognizing teachers, and many more events. Plus, Prince Willliam and Kate Middleton marked their ninth wedding anniversary with a lovely post on April 29.