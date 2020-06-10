Duchess Kate Hires Hannah Cockburn-Logie As Her New Private Secretary

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, recently hired Hannah Cockburn-Logie as her new private secretary. The duchess’ new hire came amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it took her several months to choose a replacement for Catherine Quinn. Cockburn-Logie updated her LinkedIn profile with the title change and indicated that she started the new full-time job in June.

As seen on the networking site, Cockburn-Logie’s title is Private Secretary to Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge. In the new role, she will help keep the duchess’s schedule and accompany her to meetings. Her biography information also laid out the positions she had leading up to her new job as Middleton’s right-hand woman. Before her latest post, Cockburn-Logie had spent decades in service for the United Kingdom for which she had received awards.

“I am a senior British diplomat with twenty years of experience in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. I have spent much of my career representing the U.K. overseas with postings to Slovenia, India, and, most recently, Brussels. I have specialized in leading teams in political, communications, and program management work throughout my career. I was awarded an OBE in 2017 for services to the U.K.-India relationship, having led Prime Ministerial visits in both directions, and the tour of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to India and Bhutan in 2016. I was awarded an MVO in 2008 for my work leading HM The Queen’s visit to Slovenia,” it read.

For the last one year and nine months, Cockburn-Logie worked as a political and engagement counselor as the U.K.’s permanent representation to the European Union and Brussels. No stranger to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Cockburn-Logie accompanied them on their 2016 tour of India and Bhutan. Middleton’s new private secretary also holds a Master of Arts in Social and Public policy from the University of Leeds, as well as an Honors Bachelor of Arts in Modern History from the University of East Anglia.

Over the past three months, Prince William and Duchess Kate have continued performing their duties for the British royal family from home, doing so as many throughout the U.K. and the rest of the world stayed home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, the duchess took some time to find the proper person to fill the role of her private secretary.

The couple has shared several posts on their official Instagram account detailing different things they have done virtually, including thanking volunteers, highlighting mental health issues, recognizing teachers. They also marked their ninth wedding anniversary with a lovely post on April 29.