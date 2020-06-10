Sadie Robertson Celebrates Her Husband’s Birthday With A Sweet Post

Sadie Robertson celebrated her husband Christian Huff's birthday on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, June 9, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Roberston took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Christian Huff’s birthday. Huff turned 22-years-old. The pair married in 2019.

In the sweet photo, the pair posed together outside near what appeared to be a party, complete with string lights, white tents, and fountains. He wrapped an arm around Robertson’s shoulders as she rested a hand on his chest, showing off her glimmering wedding ring. The pair beamed at the camera and appeared to be enjoying Huff’s special day.

Robertson was dressed fashionably with a white animal print tank top and a pair of white linen pants. She completed the outfit with a pair of tall, white wedge heels and accessorized with a circular Louis Vuitton purse she wore slung over one shoulder. She wore her blond hair down straight and appeared to have on only minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, Huff was also dressed for the occasion with a tan jacket he wore over a white t-shirt. He completed the look with a pair of ripped jeans and sneakers.

In her caption, Robertson noted how much she enjoyed celebrating her husband’s special day.

Robertson’s followers showed lots of love on the post and it earned over 200,000 likes in less than 24 hours. She boasts 3.8 million followers on the platform overall. Many people took to the comment section to wish Huff a happy birthday and to praise the cute couple.

“Y’all are so sweet. And a great example for our young adults!” one person wrote.

“Favorite married couple hands down hands down. Y’all are a gift! Love the podcasts and y’all’s story!!!” wrote another social media user.

“America’s sweetest couple and a wonderful example of love family and God. Love you Sadie. Thank you,” remarked one person.

Other people took to the comment section to tell Robertson how much they hope to have a relationship like hers some day.

“You’re absolutely amazing, I’m jealous and WISH I could get what you two beautiful people have. God bless y’all,” one person wrote.

“Y’all are my favorite couple on the internet!! I hope and dream to have what y’all have one day!!” said another.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Robertson often shares photos of her husband on her social media account. In April, she took to Instagram to celebrate five months of being married with yet another sweet photo. For that particular post the pair posed in the backyard, Huff lifting Robertson up in the air as she wrapped her arms around his neck.