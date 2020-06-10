‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Blast Lisa Vanderpump After She Breaks Silence On Cast Firings With Vague Statement

The SUR owner is criticized for her generic statement that focused more on her businesses than the four fired cast members.

Lisa Vanderpump has broken her silence over Bravo’s firing of four Vanderpump Rules cast members, but some viewers are upset that she didn’t directly address the fired reality stars in her statement.

One day after the network announced the firing of cast members Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni due to their past racially insensitive behavior, Vanderpump did not mention any names as she said she is “deeply saddened” by her former employees’ lack of judgment.

In a lengthy Instagram post written on her signature pink background, Vanderpump revealed that over the past two weeks some things that she had been previously unaware of have been brought to her attention. The longtime Bravo star added that she has always been an equal rights activist and that her family and all of her businesses have never tolerated any form of “cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment.”

Vanderpump added that viewers only see “a fraction” of her employees — an all-white friend group — on the Bravo reality show, but that she actually employs “a very diverse” group of people.

The Vanderpump Rules queen bee also teased that a new look could be coming for the show, should it be picked up for a ninth season. The SUR owner wrote that she’s excited to give fans “a deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric” of her company in the future, and she expressed hopes for a kinder and more compassionate world.

In comments to the post, some viewers were frustrated by the fact that Vanderpump not directly address the fired cast members.

“So not directly address Stassi, Kristen, Max or Brett? Okay… #disappointed,” one commenter wrote.

“What an empty statement. Zero accountability taken by Lisa,” a third viewer wrote.

“You had months to say something and didn’t until you’re hand was forced by the network,” another said.

“So you waited 2 weeks to say a whole lot of nothing? YIKES girl! Replace whoever wrote this statement for you,” another wrote.

Other viewers pointed out that there are cast members that have treated fellow employees poorly for years, yet are still on the show, and some accused Vanderpump of “protecting” longtime series star Jax Taylor. Some also noted that Vanderpump did not mention the Black Lives Matters movement at all in her post.

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

Schroeder and Doute were fired by Bravo after former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers said the two targeted her for a phony arrest. Stowers appeared in earlier seasons of Vanderpump Rules and was the only black cast member ever cast on the show.

Boyens and Caprioni were new to Season 8 and were fired due to racist tweets they posted years ago. During the Vanderpump Rules reunion taped last month, Vanderpump defended her decision not to fire the two newcomers from her restaurants, explaining that she saw no “inkling” of racist tendencies in her employees now that they are adults.

“And if I had, they wouldn’t be working for me,” she said, per Page Six.