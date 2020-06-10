‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Blast Lisa Vanderpump After She Breaks Silence On Cast Firings With Vague Statement

Lisa Vanderpump has broken her silence over Bravo’s firing of four Vanderpump Rules cast members, but some viewers are upset that she didn’t directly address the fired reality stars in her statement.
One day after the network announced the firing of cast members Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni due to their past racially insensitive behavior, Vanderpump did not mention any names as she said she is “deeply saddened” by her former employees’ lack of judgment.
In a lengthy Instagram post written on her signature pink background, Vanderpump revealed that over the past two weeks some things that she had been previously unaware of have been brought to her attention. The longtime Bravo star added that she has always been an equal rights activist and that her family and all of her businesses have never tolerated any form of “cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment.”
Vanderpump added that viewers only see “a fraction” of her employees — an all-white friend group — on the Bravo reality show, but that she actually employs “a very diverse” group of people.
The Vanderpump Rules queen bee also teased that a new look could be coming for the show, should it be picked up for a ninth season. The SUR owner wrote that she’s excited to give fans “a deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric” of her company in the future, and she expressed hopes for a kinder and more compassionate world.
Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware. It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can freely speak from the heart. As we’ve seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society. My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences. I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed. As many of you know, after watching me for 10 years, I have always been an equal rights activist and ally – my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives. While you only see a fraction of our employees on the show, a specific friend group, across all of our companies, we have always been a very diverse group of people – every color, ethnicity and sexual orientation. Most of our employees have worked for us for over a decade, and we have become a family; one that embraces and celebrates each other’s differences. I am proud of the inclusive company that we’ve created. We will continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths, and I’m excited to give you deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric of our company in the future. The world needs to move forward with a kinder generation. Everybody deserves to feel safe, heard and appreciated in their communities. So much of what has transpired in the world is not right, fair or acceptable. We all have work to do to create a society we can be proud of and I hope as we venture forward, we strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values. Thank you for listening, love Lisa
In comments to the post, some viewers were frustrated by the fact that Vanderpump not directly address the fired cast members.
“So not directly address Stassi, Kristen, Max or Brett? Okay… #disappointed,” one commenter wrote.
“What an empty statement. Zero accountability taken by Lisa,” a third viewer wrote.
“You had months to say something and didn’t until you’re hand was forced by the network,” another said.
“So you waited 2 weeks to say a whole lot of nothing? YIKES girl! Replace whoever wrote this statement for you,” another wrote.
Other viewers pointed out that there are cast members that have treated fellow employees poorly for years, yet are still on the show, and some accused Vanderpump of “protecting” longtime series star Jax Taylor. Some also noted that Vanderpump did not mention the Black Lives Matters movement at all in her post.
Schroeder and Doute were fired by Bravo after former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers said the two targeted her for a phony arrest. Stowers appeared in earlier seasons of Vanderpump Rules and was the only black cast member ever cast on the show.
Boyens and Caprioni were new to Season 8 and were fired due to racist tweets they posted years ago. During the Vanderpump Rules reunion taped last month, Vanderpump defended her decision not to fire the two newcomers from her restaurants, explaining that she saw no “inkling” of racist tendencies in her employees now that they are adults.
“And if I had, they wouldn’t be working for me,” she said, per Page Six.