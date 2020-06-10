Instagram Model Natalie Gibson Flaunts Her Body In A Black Swimsuit With Her Sister

Instagram model Natalie Gibson shared a spicy swimsuit photo alongside her sister, Lauren Gibson. In her latest update, Natalie stunned in a black one-piece that hugged onto her slender body while her sister showcased her curvy backside.

The 22-year-old model and her sister were in Las Vegas, Nevada for the sunny snap, and they were photographed on a balcony together. Behind them the sky was a bright blue, and the Hilton Grand Vacations hotel, located on the Las Vegas Strip, could be seen in the distance. The duo were shot from the thighs-up and looked directly into the camera.

Natalie wore her long black hair down and swept to the right side of her head as it cascaded down her back. Her mouth was slightly agape and she flashed a sultry glare at the lens. Her younger sister was shot from the side and turned her head towards the camera. Lauren wore her hair down and swept to the right side as well, and had a wry smile on her lips.

The fitness model – who is also a young mother – had her right arm out as she supported with it. At the same time, she jutted her left hip out to accentuate her athletic body. Natalie sported a black one-piece with a plunging top and a v-cut bottom. The suit wrapped onto her slender build and embellished her bust. Lauren wore a mismatched bikini with a purple top and black bottoms that seemingly had floral print. Fans were offered a full glimpse of her booty. In the caption, Natalie tagged her sister and mentioned the two were gambling and drinking.

Many of Natalie’s 755,000 Instagram followers flocked to the Las Vegas snap, and over 60,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over 15 hours. The post received over 570 comments as fans heaped praise on both sisters. Natalie’s replies were swamped with heart-eye emoji.

“The prettiest sisters,” a female follower wrote while adding a heart emoji.

“Y’all so gorgeous,” another added.

“Why Gibson sisters are so perfect?” an admirer asked.

“Enjoy have fun with your sister and stay safe,” a follower commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Natalie flaunted her thick booty in a short workout clip earlier in the month. She posed in front of a mirror in her garage gym as her boyfriend looked on from a workout bench. The fitness model wore skintight army-green leggings that hugged onto her lower body. That post garnered more than 36,000 likes and 500 comments.