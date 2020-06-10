Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Unique Mirror Selfie

In her latest Instagram update, Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her fans with a close-up snap in which she showed off a serious amount of cleavage. Kara didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the shot was taken.

An small, ornate mirror was at the center of the snap, and was positioned atop swaths of white fabric with more textured taupe material visible in the background. The mirror and surroundings were blurred, however, and the reflection of Kara in the mirror remained the focal point of the picture.

Kara’s cleavage was on full display, and based on the reflection she didn’t appear to be wearing any clothing at all, though only a small portion of her curvaceous figure was visible in the mirror. She added some accessories, though, wearing a thick chain necklace and a pair of silver statement earrings with circular balls near her earlobes and a larger flat circle hanging down near her jaw.

Kara’s beauty look was minimal, and she didn’t seem to be wearing much makeup at all. Bold brows framed her gorgeous brown eyes, and she didn’t look to have any eye makeup on whatsoever. Her skin was flawless in the shot, and her pink lips looked like they were left their natural shade. Her lips were slightly parted as she gazed at the camera as she captured the selfie.

Kara’s long locks were pulled back in a bun or ponytail out of frame, although a few strands hung loose to frame her face. Natural light from a nearby source filled the frame, giving the shot stunning lighting.

Even Kara’s nails were natural, and appeared to be paint-free as they clutched the camera she used to capture the photo. She paired the sexy shot with a simple caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 16,200 likes within just one hour, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also received 174 comments from Kara’s fans.

“Yes… you are the most beautiful in the realm..!!” one fan wrote, referencing the mirror in the shot.

“Love the angle! Reflection of perfection!” another follower remarked.

“Such an amazing picture, Kara,” a third fan commented.

“You are the fairest of them all,” another fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart emoji, again referencing the mirror in the shot.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara tantalized her followers with a snap in which she lounged across a bed in a white miniskirt and white lacy bra with a pink cardigan left almost entirely unbuttoned over top of it. Her long locks were styled in two braids, and she had several books nearby. The mirror that was featured in her latest update was visible on her nightstand in that update.