Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Which ‘RHONJ’ Co-Stars She Has Spoken With Since The Reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider sat down with The Daily Dish and discussed which of her co-stars she has been in touch with since the Season 10 reunion show wrapped in February. The mother-of-four admitted that her relationships with her co-stars are all very different.

As for who she has the best friendship with, Jackie recalled that Margaret Josephs was the best of the bunch. The two communicate all of the time.

“We talk on the phone, you know, maybe like once or twice a week. And we text all the time,” she revealed.

Jackie called Margaret, “one of my closest friends.” These feelings should come as no surprise to fans. The two ladies often spent time together during the last season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Margaret and Jackie even shared a room during the cast trip to Jamaica.

The former lawyer’s relationships with the other cast members were not as strong. Jackie told The Daily Dish that she texts Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania occasionally.

Fans may be surprised to hear the friendship status of Jackie and Melissa, as the pair seemed quite close during the most recent season of the popular reality show. Melissa was the first to defend Jackie when co-star Jennifer Aydin accused the author of being cheap.

Teresa Giudice and Jackie’s friendship seemed to be in the same place as when last season ended. The pair had not spoken at all, although Jackie did reach out after Teresa’s dad passed away.

Giacinto Gorga passed away in April after being hospitalized several times. The father and daughter were quite close. Giacinto moved in with Teresa and her children after his wife passed away in 2017.

Fans will not be surprised to hear that Jackie has not had any contact with co-star Jennifer. The two famously argued over various topics during the past two seasons. Although the pair attempted to reconcile several times, a mutual understanding never managed to stick. It seems as though the feeling is mutual, as Jackie admitted that Jennifer has not reached out to her, either. As for her opinions on Jennifer, the reality star was pragmatic.

“I don’t waste time hating anybody. I really don’t. But I just have very, very little in common with her,” she admitted.

Despite the different relationships, Jackie said the ladies were excited for filming on a new season to begin.

“We really do want to be back together,” she said.