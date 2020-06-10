Latina Hottie Neyleen Ashley Shows Off Curves In Tiny Bikini

Neyleen Ashley sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday, June 10, when she teased her nearly 2 million Instagram fans with a three-picture slideshow of herself rocking a skimpy bikini that put her bombshell curves fully on display.

The photo captured the American model — who is of Cuban descent — hanging out on what appeared to be a boat. She had on a two-piece bathing suit that featured a colorful print in salmon pink, orange and dark purple against a sky blue background. Her bikini bottoms sat high and boasted a thong back that bared her voluptuous derriere. They had thin straps that tied on the sides and Neyleen opted to wear them pulled up high, further emphasizing her hourglass figure.

Her matching top had itty-bitty triangles that allowed Neyleen to show off her ample cleavage. They were kept in place by thin straps that tied behind her neck and back.

She was in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag. She also tagged Luxury Miami, a company that specializes in luxury limos and yachts charters.

Neyleen wore her platinum blond hair in a simple braid and parted in the middle. Despite having on a bikini, she opted to wear a full face of makeup, seemingly including black liner and mascara, nude lipstick and bronzer. The first and third photos showed Neyleen with her back to the camera, showcasing her booty. In the second, she faced the photographer, giving her fans a complete view of her figure and outfit.

Within the first two hours, the photos have garnered more than 14,500 likes and over 270 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for Neyleen and to compliment her on her good looks and style.

“I’m so jealous rn [hand raised emoji] Enjoy,” one user wrote.

“Damn you just built different,” replied another user.

“All we need now is you to be cast as a Bond girl @neyleenashley and that caption would be perfect,” a third one chimed in.

“You are beyond beautiful! So stunning and what a wonderful smile,” added a fourth fan.

Neyleen often teases her fans with sultry snapshots. As previously reported by TheInquisitr, she published another example last month in which she sported an olive green multi-wear swimsuit with a high-waisted silhouette designed by Hot Miami Styles. Her bathing suit included a large chest cutout, revealing her large breasts and plunging cleavage. She could be seen tugging on the back strap of her suit. She was featured outdoors as she sat on the floor in front of a white wall.