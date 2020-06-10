Human Remains Found On Chad Daybell’s Property, Authorities Suspect They Are Lori Vallow’s Missing Kids

On Tuesday, authorities conducted a new search around the Idaho home of Chad Daybell and they found two sets of human remains. The remains are said to be those of children and it is believed that they are likely the missing children of Daybell’s wife Lori Vallow. Reports detail that the grandmother to one of the children has confirmed that the missing boy’s remains now have been identified.

Vallow’s children Joshua “JJ” and his sister Tylee were last seen last September. She married “Doomsday cult” member and author Daybell shortly after their respective spouses died and the children disappeared.

Daybell’s property was searched in January, but authorities returned this week to search again. This second search revealed the remains and prompted his arrest.

The Daily Herald detailed that Daybell appeared in court on Wednesday and his bail was set at $1 million. He has been charged with two felony counts related to concealment, alteration, or destruction of evidence.

The counts indicated that Daybell destroyed or altered human remains on the property in Salem, Idaho. The first count detailed that this happened between September 8, 2019, and Tuesday’s arrest, while the second noted a starting date of September 22, 2019. The probable cause statement is sealed at this time.

One of the sets of remains was reportedly concealed in what authorities described as a “particularly egregious” manner. So far, however, specifics have not been publicly disclosed.

During Wednesday’s initial court appearance, Daybell’s attorney John Prior argued for bail to be set at $50,000. He said that his client’s bail should not be based on potential charges that might come later.

However, Fremont County Judge Faren Eddins disagreed.

The initial two felony counts against Daybell would only carry a penalty of up to a fine of $10,000 and five years in prison for each count. Eddins noted that his job was to weigh aggravating or mitigating factors in addition to any current charges.

Given that the remains were said to be those of children, the judge felt that a bail of $1 million was appropriate.

On Wednesday, a Twitter post from Fox 10 Phoenix reporter Justin Lum revealed that JJ’s grandmother had been told that the boy’s remains were found on Daybell’s property. The second set of remains has not yet been publicly identified, although authorities seem fairly certain they are those of Tylee.

As KWQC noted, the children’s mother has already been charged with both obstructing the investigation and child abandonment. She remains in jail with bond set at $1 million.

Questions have arisen regarding the deaths of both Daybell and Vallow’s spouses as well. Her husband died last summer in Phoenix, Arizona after being shot by her brother. His wife died last October of what were deemed as natural causes at the time. Daybell and Vallow married two weeks later, shortly after the disappearance of the children.