Saweetie Poses In PrettyLittleThing Range & Announces All Proceeds Will Go To Black Lives Matter Foundation

The rapper Saweetie took to Instagram to announce that she has collaborated with clothing brand PrettyLittleThing on her own collection. The “My Type” hitmaker revealed that all proceeds from the line will go to the Black Lives Matter foundation.

The 26-year-old posted seven images of herself in different outfits from the collection and looked nothing short of incredible.

In the first shot, Saweetie stunned in a low-cut white and pink dress with thin straps. The garment fell wavy above her knees and showed off her legs. She completed the ensemble with heels and styled her long dark wavy hair down with two clips. Saweetie accessorized herself with a necklace and made everything look effortless.

In the next slide, she was captured sitting on top of a white car in a black bra and ripped baggy denim jeans. The entertainer kept it comfy in white sneakers and opted for large hoop earrings.

In the third frame, Saweetie rocked a multicolored bra paired with matching flared trousers and long gloves. For the fourth pic, she wore a similar ensemble but switched the gloves for a long cardigan and a headband of the same print.

In the fifth slide, Saweetie was snapped walking up a black staircase in what looked to be a low-cut, tight-fitted black one-piece with the brand name written in white text. She covered the lower part of her face with a black face mask with silver jewels embroidered all over.

In the sixth image, Saweetie donned a long-sleeved crop top with a green, yellow, and pink tie-dye effect. She wore a matching miniskirt which showed off her curves.

In the final frame, she posed in a short black and pink dress with a matching face mask. Saweetie sported half her hair in a high ponytail and left the rest down. She rocked black stilettoes and long, pointy acrylic nails.

In the span of 30 minutes, her upload racked up more than 200,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 5.7 million followers.

“Yassss and that’s how a hot girl do it. So proud of u boo,” one user wrote.

“Your style is perfect,” another devotee shared.

“Most of the pieces sold out too. It’s so cute,” remarked a third fan.

“This collection is fire,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

Saweetie stated in her caption that the clothing is available online. She thanked Pretty Little Thing for standing with the Black Lives Matter movement and expressed that making a difference is her top priority.