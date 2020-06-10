J.K. Rowling Shares History Of Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault After Transphobia Accustaions

The author wrote a lengthy essay for her website in which she defended past comments about the transgender community.

J.K. Rowling has responded to the criticism she received following comments she made about the transgender community. In a new blog post published to her personal website, JK Rowling, on Wednesday, the Harry Potter author offered new details on her history of sexual assault and explained how her past experiences had shaped her views on transgender women.

“This isn’t an easy piece to write, for reasons that will shortly become clear, but I know it’s time to explain myself on an issue surrounded by toxicity. I write this without any desire to add to that toxicity,” Rowling wrote at the start of her essay.

She explained she first started to receive criticism about her stance on trans rights after she offered a public defense of Maya Forstater, who had been fired from her job because of tweets that were described as transphobic. Rowling said her decision to defend Forstater prompted her to do a lot of research on the topic of transgender people.

The author said she received plenty of hate following her comments, but also some support. She then outlined five reasons why she was worried about what she described as “new trans activism.”

In addition to her concerns as a former teacher and free speech advocate, she wrote she was also concerned about the number of “women wishing to transition.” She stated that an increasing number of women seem to be de-transitioning because they regretted having taken the step, although she did not cite specific data to back up her claim.

She continued by disclosing that she was a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault. She said she had previously hidden that information because it’s traumatic to revisit those memories and she didn’t want to explain what happened without the approval of her daughter from her first marriage. Thankfully, she escaped that marriage and is now in a more stable and loving relationship.

“If you could come inside my head and understand what I feel when I read about a trans woman dying at the hands of a violent man, you’d find solidarity and kinship,” Rowling wrote.

She added that she believes the vast majority of trans women are non-violent and pose no threat to others. The screenwriter stated that, while she wants trans women to be safe, she also doesn’t want to make cisgender women less safe. She suggested that opening bathrooms to trans women could pose a safety threat to cisgender women, although she didn’t cite any specific data to support her assertion.

Rowling concluded her piece by asking for empathy and explained that she didn’t write the essay looking for pity. She wrote that she’s just hoping those who have concerns can be heard and understood.