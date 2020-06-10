Bethany Lily April Goes Topless & Introduces Her Dog In Latest Instagram Update

On Wednesday, June 10, British model Bethany Lily April uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.9 million followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snaps showed the 24-year-old holding a small curly-haired black dog in a white-walled room. Bethany revealed in the post’s caption that her “new puppy,” named Luna, “is 10 weeks old.”

The social media sensation opted to go topless in each of the pictures, leaving little to the imagination. She covered her chest with her arm, presumably to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, fans were able to get a good view of her incredible cleavage. Bethany did have on a pair of hoop earrings.

For the photos, the blond bombshell slicked back her long locks in a bun and wore a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with an application of what appears to be subtle winged eyeliner and a light coat of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows and nude lip gloss.

In the first picture, the model posed, with a serious expression on her face, in front of a sizable mirror, while she snapped the photo with her smartphone. Luna sat in the crook of Bethany’s arm and seemed to be sniffing her owner’s lips.

The following image consisted of a black-and-white photo. Luna had altered her position slightly and appeared to be staring at the mirror. Meanwhile, Bethany focused her attention on her phone screen, as she pursed her full lips.

Fans flocked to the comments section to shower Bethany with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow baby you’re so hot,” wrote one follower, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“You’re so beautiful,” added a different devotee.

Many of Bethany’s admirers also took the time to comment upon her furry friend.

“Luna is beautiful look forward to seeing more of her with you of course,” said a commenter.

“Cute puppy, congratulations,” remarked another Instagram user.

Bethany engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 35,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her wearing risque ensembles.