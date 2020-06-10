Cindy Prado Slays In Tiffany Blue Bikini On The Tennis Court

Cindy Prado brought the heat to Instagram earlier today for more reasons than one. The model shared a multi-photo update that saw her showing off her athletic side in a skimpy bikini.

Cindy’s sultry new photo shoot was part of a spread for CELSIUS Energy Drink. A geotag in the update indicated that the model was in Captiva Island, Florida. Cindy appeared to be having a blast during what she called a “tennis intermission.” The first photo captured her posing on a folding chair in the middle of a tennis court. In her caption, she revealed to fans that she was enjoying the CELSIUS’ new Peach Vibe flavor.

Cindy looked relaxed in the image as she rested both elbows on the wooden armrests and held her tennis racket in one hand and the energy drink in the other. She stretched one leg straight in front of her and bent the other toward her side. Her skin was glistening in the sun and appeared to be covered with perspiration.

The model showcased her bombshell body in a sexy bikini that boasted a bright Tiffany-blue hue. Its tiny top stretched across her chest and teased a glimpse of cleavage in the process. The suit’s thin straps left her toned arms and neck on display while another set of straps crisscrossed around her ripped abs and added another element of sex appeal to the photo.

Cindy’s bikini bottoms were just as revealing, and only a small piece of fabric covered her NSFW parts. A dainty white bow was stitched into the middle of the garment’s front. The suit’s sides tied high on her hips, and the strings tumbled down her sculpted thighs. Though she was posed on the tennis court, she did not appear to be ready to play and was barefoot for the shoot. The remaining few images showed her posing on the tennis court.

Cindy did not add any jewelry to her look, and opted to shield her eyes from the sun with a trendy bucket cap. She appeared to wear a small amount of makeup that included defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

Since the update went live on her page, it has amassed over 9,000 likes and over 100 comments in under an hour. Most fans applauded her bikini body, and countless others commented with emoji instead.

