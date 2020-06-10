Italian Stunner Valentina Fradegrada Shows Off Killer Body In Skimpy Mustard Bikini

Valentina Fradegrada stunned many of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 9, with a new post that saw her in a skimpy bikini.

The Italian model was captured indoors as she posed next to a frosted opaque glass window with yellow and blue panels around it. The three-picture slideshow featured Fradegrada in the same location as she struck slightly different poses. In all of them, she pushed her hip to the left while arching her back, enhancing the natural curves of her upper body. She placed her hands near her thighs, drawing attention to her slender legs. In the first and third pics, she turned her head to the right, whereas the second showed her looking at the camera.

Fradegrada rocked a mustard yellow two-piece bathing suit that complimented her skin tone and dark hair color. Her bikini top had a straight-cut bodice that sat high, as well as a thinner band placed below the chest, creating a cutout that exposed quite a lot of underboob. Two medium straps went over her shoulders, completing the upper half of the suit.

On her lower body, Fradegrada wore a pair of matching bottoms that boasted a U-shaped waistband. She wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, showcasing her itty-bitty waist.

Fradegrada wore her brunette hair loose, except for side straps, which she tied back. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

In under a day, the slideshow has attracted more than 199,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving it was popular with her fans. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to gush over her incredible physique and beauty.

“Always a pleasure to see such amazing physique and incredible beauty,” one of her English-speaking fans raved.

“That yellow bikini is [fire]. Especially on you!” replied another one, using two fire emoji in place of the word.

“I’m completely speechless how can someone be this perfect,” a third user chimed in.

“I know I don’t know you, but I wish you success in modeling,” added a fourth fan.

