Vicky Pattison Stuns Fans In Lace Chemise & Silk Robe: ‘Smiley Or Sexy?!’

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself in a flirty number.

The 32-year-old displayed her decolletage in a pale pink lace chemise. She wrapped herself up in a silk mint green robe that had mid-length sleeves also made out of lace. Pattison didn’t appear to be wearing any other clothing and showed off her legs. The brunette beauty sported her long dark wavy hair down and kept her nails short with no polish. Pattison accessorized herself with a necklace didn’t opt for any other visible jewelry. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner posted two images within the upload.

In the first shot, she was captured on her knees on top of a bed. Pattison flashed a huge smile and looked directly at the camera lens. She raised one hand to her ear and rested the other on her thigh. Pattison parted her legs and appeared to be living her best life.

In the next slide, she was snapped slightly side-on. Pattison raised her other arm and sported a more fierce, intense expression with her lips parted. She placed her other hand in front of her legs and arched her chest out.

For her caption, Pattison asked fans if they preferred the “smiley” or “sexy” photo more. She told followers that the matching set was from Boux Avenue and that she is an ambassador for the brand.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 6,700 likes and over 130 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“Always the smile. Your smile lights up a room,” one user wrote.

“You look stunning Vicky. Beautiful,” another devotee shared.

“100 percent smiley! Shows so much more beauty,” remarked a third fan.

“I actually love your posts! You seem so genuine and down to earth,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the love heart emoji.

Pattison is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the reality star was snapped on top of what looked to be a balcony with eye-catching black and white flooring. She wore a white long-sleeved crop top paired the outfit with matching joggers that had clothing brand Missy Empire’s name written all over in black text. Pattison opted for black lace-up sneakers and styled her wavy, light brown hair down with a headband.