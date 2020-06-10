Ainsley Rodriguez Shows Off Toned Physique In Bright Yellow Sports Bra And Striped Shorts

Ainsley Rodriguez added a new full-body workout to her Instagram page on Wednesday, combining dumbbells and resistance bands for the at-home circuit.

Dressed in a yellow sports bra and striped gray and black shorts, the Miami-based fitness model started her workout with a series of squats into bicep curls. For this exercise, she placed each end of a long yellow resistance band below each of her feet. She also wrapped the middle of the band around a dumbbell before lifting it towards her chest with a move that hinged at her elbows.

Next, she tackled a set of reverse lunges and upright rows. For this exercise, she placed the middle of her resistance band under one foot and looped each end over each of her dumbbells. Then she took a step back and bent both knees. After she returned her back foot back to its original position, she leaned forward and pulled her dumbbells upward, stretching her resistance band as she did so.

Next came a set of shoulder presses into reverse lunges. She positioned one end of her resistance band under one foot and paced the other around a dumbbell which she raised to her shoulder. Next, she completed a reverse lunge. When she stood up once more, she lifted her dumbbell to complete the overhead shoulder press.

In the third video of the series, Ainsley knocked out a set of deadlifts into front raises. She assumed a wide-legged stance for this one and placed each end of her band under each foot. With the middle of the band looped over one dumbbell, Ainsley leaned her torso forward, sending her pelvis backward as she did so. After lifting her torso back to an upright position, she raised the dumbbell with both arms and kept them straight as she did so.

Next, in the fifth video of the series, Ainsley performed a set of oblique rotations. Ainsley anchored one end of her band to a piece of exercise equipment and wrapped the other around her dumbbell. Standing with her feet spread apart, she pulled the weight across her body, twisting her torso and pivoting one of one foot during each repetition.

In her caption, Ainsley explained that attaching a resistance band to the dumbbells helps make the weights heavier. She wrote that it’s a great option for anyone who wants to level up their weightlifting while their gyms are still closed

The post has been liked more than 15,000 times, and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, Ainsley’s fans praised the creativity of her workout.

“Great routine with bands and a dumbbell never thought about that,” one person wrote before adding a trio of thumbs-up emoji to their comment.

Others seemed eager to attempt the circuit.

“Another great workout,” another Instagram user commented. “Will try this after giving birth.”

Others commented on her physical attractiveness.

“You looking so beautiful when you busy in hardworking,” a third supporter wrote.

“You are always on my heart,” a fourth Instagram user gushed. “You are incredibly breathtaking, so exquisite.”