Lisa Vanderpump’s Los Angeles Restaurant, PUMP, Covered In Black Lives Matter Graffiti

Lisa Vanderpump’s Los Angeles restaurant, PUMP, was covered with Black Lives Matter graffiti on Wednesday, TMZ reported. The eatery was boarded up at the time due to recent protests in the area. This graffiti seemingly appeared before the announcement of several Vanderpump Rules cast members being fired.

Photographs show the restaurant with plywood covering the windows. On the wood, someone spray-painted “Black Lives Matter” several times along with “BLM,” which is short for the movement. Black hearts were also seen where the windows were. Black Lives Matter has been tagged on other businesses in the Los Angeles area in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

PUMP restaurant has been closed since April 8 due to the current pandemic. It was unclear who defaced the restaurant.

The graffiti came just before Bravo released a statement that announced the firing of Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni. All four cast members have had past racial issues surface recently.

New additions to the popular reality show, Max and Brett, came under fire for racist tweets they made before joining the cast. Stassi and Kristen were accused of calling the police on co-star Faith Stowers, the only black cast member in the show’s seven-year history. Faith recounted her treatment by the pair on a recent Instagram live interview with The Challenge contestant Candace Renee Rice.

PUMP restaurant was frequently showcased on both Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as Lisa and her friends often dined there during filming.

PUMP has had a tough year. The restaurant had to close in April and furlough its entire staff due to the coronavirus pandemic. Per Bravo TV, Lisa opened up about the experience to Andy Cohen during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“It’s been devastating. It’s not just our business; it’s our life as well. So many people have worked for us for years. Now they’re all on unemployment.”

In May, The Daily Dish reported that the cops were called after someone attempted to break into the establishment. Several eyewitnesses spotted a man wearing a blue face mask with a backpack trying to break the lock. The police responded to three calls and arrived with several cop cars and even a helicopter. No one was at the restaurant at the time.

In January, an unnamed person drove a Ferrari through the front patio area of the restaurant. The driver was going so fast that they smashed through the windows of the restaurant. Despite the severity of the incident, Lisa kept her sense of humor.

“No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God no one was hurt,” the star tweeted at the time.