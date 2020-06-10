Taylor Selfridge Says She Quit ‘Teen Mom’ After MTV Cut Ties With Her

The network canceled her special, which was set to air last night.

Taylor Selfridge has responded to the news that MTV has cut ties with her. In an Instagram post published Tuesday night, shortly before she made her account private, the Teen Mom OG star addressed the news that the network had canceled her upcoming special following recently resurfaced racist tweets, according to Deadline.

In the post, she said that she had made the decision not to film the upcoming season of the show because she doesn’t believe it benefits her or her daughter anymore. She also added that reality TV is selective in who they apply rules to, and she no longer has any respect for it.

The post continued by addressing her comments, as she apologized to anyone she’d hurt in the past. She said that she had addressed those mistakes many times before, and wants to move forward to become a better version of herself.

Selfridge added that her past actions do not define who she is now, and said that she hopes her followers can see the change. The former reality star concluded by asking for respect for her family.

MTV ended its relationship with Selfridge after racist tweets from 2012 resurfaced on social media. The network also decided to cancel her special because of the tweets. In a statement provided to the publication, MTV issued a strong condemnation of systemic racism.

“MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media. MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice,” the statement read.

The original tweets came from 2012 and were resurfaced in recent days in light of protests around the country following the death of George Floyd. In the tweets, Selfridge wrote disparaging things about black and Asian people.

“We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the Black people because they scare me,” she wrote in one.

“My uncle is dating an Asian. Aunt Ping please make me sushi,” another said.

The decision to cancel Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special came just before it was scheduled to air last night. Instead, the network aired a Catfish rerun in its place.

Selfridge’s exit comes just after MTV cut ties with Dee Nguyen, a contestant on The Challenge, for remarks she made on Twitter over the weekend about Black Lives Matter. This season of The Challenge will air in its entirety, but the network released a statement yesterday strongly condemning Nguyen’s tweet.