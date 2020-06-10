Kelly Bensimon Defies Age In Skimpy Black Bikini At The Beach

Kelly Bensimon’s most recent Instagram share captured her looking fit and fabulous in a skimpy black bikini. The age-defying image was added to the 52-year-old’s feed a short time ago.

The sizzling new shot captured Kelly soaking up the sun. A geotag on the photo indicated that she was in Palm Beach, Florida. Kelly rested one arm against a black and camo ATV and used the opposite hand to run her fingers through her brunette mane. It looked to be a beautiful day with a clear blue sky overhead. A stretch of sparkly ocean water and a blue umbrella could also be seen at her back.

Kelly posed off-center and turned her head to the side as she seemed to peek over her sunglasses. The former Real Housewives of New York City star kept one leg straight and kicked the other out. She flaunted her incredible figure in a sexy black bikini that highlighted her gym-honed figure in all the right ways.

A tag in the post revealed that her suit was from Morgan Lane. Kelly’s top boasted a halter-neck style and tiny triangular cups that hardly contained her chest. Its straps stretched around her neck and back, and the garment was primarily black. A strip of tan fabric arched over her chest, and its black stitching tied the two fabrics together.

Her bottoms were just as hot and did more showing than they did covering. Their high-cut sides left her bronze legs on display, and only a small strip of fabric covered her modesty. Like her top, it boasted a belted tan detail that helped accentuate her tiny waist and midsection.

Kelly added many accessories to her beachside look, including several gold necklaces, one of which tumbled between her tanned cleavage. She added a bracelet and earrings to match and also sported a red bracelet on her right wrist. Kelly rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses on the bridge of her nose. Her sun-kissed skin looked flawless, and she opted to go barefoot for the occasion, digging her feet into the sand.

In her caption, Kelly revealed that she has always been a fan of ear pods, and she wore them in the shot. Since the update was posted on her page a short time ago, it’s attracted a lot of likes and comments.

“Amazing as always,” one follower complimented with a series of heart-eye and flame emoji.

“You always look amazing,” another social media user chimed in.

“This gorgeous body,” a third fan added in addition to a few hearts.

A few more had no words and commented with emoji instead.