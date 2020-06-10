Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Curvaceous Figure In A Tight Pink Mini Dress

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap taken outside. The picture was captured in Sweden, as the geotag indicated, and Anna stood on a stretch of pavement with a house and trees visible in the background.

Anna showcased her sculpted physique in a pink mini dress that left little to the imagination. The sleeveless dress had a simple silhouette and showed off her toned arms. The fabric clung to her figure, from her slim waist to her gravity-defying rear, and had a hem that came just an inch or two down her thighs.

The look left plenty of her legs exposed, and Anna turned slightly away from the camera so that it captured her booty as well as her thighs and calves. She paired the mini dress with some white sneakers and appeared to be going for a walk around the stunning landscape. Anna didn’t include much context for the picture in the caption, simply adding two emoji to express her thoughts about the photograph.

Anna’s long blond locks were styled in a half-up style, with soft waves cascading down her chest and back. The strands near her face were pulled back in a romantic look that left her stunning face exposed.

Anna highlighted her beauty with her signature makeup look, which included what looked like a nude lip color. She accentuated her eyes with a subtle smoky eye that seemed to incorporate brown tones, and bold brows that were several shades darker than her blond locks.

Though the angle meant that Anna’s cleavage wasn’t visible in the shot, her fans still found plenty to love about the snap. The post racked up over 58,300 likes within just one hour from her eager fans, as well as 791 comments in the same time span.

“I like this color,” one fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving the pale pink hue against Anna’s sun-kissed skin.

“Slaying ravishingly gorgeous stunning angel,” another follower wrote.

“You look beautiful,” one fan added.

“Anna, you are so hot. I love your shape girl!” another fan wrote, captivated by the Swedish bombshell’s sculpted physique.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a gorgeous snap in which she wore a black-and-white strapless one-piece swimsuit with unique strappy detailing along the back. The swimwear accentuated her curves, and Anna held a pair of sunglasses in one hand as she turned her face up towards the sun. With her other hand, she flipped her long blond locks, creating a breathtaking photo that captured her natural beauty perfectly.