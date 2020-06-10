Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Curves In A Revealing Black Dress As She Lounges On A Couch

Actress Rebel Wilson looked gorgeous and somewhat sultry in her latest Instagram post. The Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids star combined her sense of humor with a touch of sexiness for her latest photo and it was a big hit with her followers.

Rebel completely transformed her figure last year and she started off 2020 with new goals for further improving her fitness. By the looks of this latest snapshot, she’s been successful in maintaining those resolutions she made.

This new photo featured the actress stretched out on a black couch. A decorative window behind her and an array of flowers just behind her head made up the background. She didn’t note where or why this photo was taken, but she did seem to be feeling a bit glamorous.

The skintight black dress had a high slit that gave her an opportunity to show off her upper thigh. The low, v-cut neckline gave fans a glimpse at a fair amount of her deep cleavage and the garment perfectly showcased her luscious curves. She had her blond hair pulled back away from her face and sported a bit of bling on her ring finger.

The setting may have had a sultry vibe to it, but Rebel seemingly could not resist tossing out a couple of jokes in her caption. She teased that this was essentially just a typical day for her, although fans have little doubt that she doesn’t exactly lounge around in glam dresses like this regularly.

In addition, she joked about wondering what her fingers had been looking for. The photo showed Rebel with one hand raised to her bosom, her forefinger seemingly resting gently and directly on one breast. She teased that maybe she’d been trying to find some chocolate crumbs there and she asked what everybody else was doing.

The Pitch Perfect actress has nearly 8 million followers on Instagram and they showed plenty of love for this recent upload. Overnight, the snap received more than 121,000 likes and 900 comments.

“You’re slaying girl! Looking awesome,” praised one follower.

“You got skinny!!” another fan declared.

“That’s mah gurl. Slay it!” enthused a third person.

“Looking amazing… you always do!” a fourth user admired.

Rebel has made it clear she is proud of her physical transformation and she has not stopped working out and improving upon what she has already accomplished. Her sense of humor is just as wry as ever, but she now has a sexy, confident vibe as well that keeps her fans buzzing and wanting more.