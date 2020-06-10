Mathilde Tantot Teases Fans As She Uses Just A Seat Belt To Cover Her Chest

Mathilde Tantot teased her nearly 7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 10, with a racy new update. The French model took to the popular social media app to upload a smoldering snapshot that saw her wearing almost nothing at all, using just a seat belt to cover her assets.

The photo, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram, featured Tantot sitting in the driver’s seat of a car with a sunroof. She was fully topless in the shot, which was taken selfie style. She placed the camera near her lap, focusing it on her torso. She looked at the camera straight-on with squinty eyes and a coy smile.

Tantot crossed the seat belt right over her left breast, using it to cover her nipple. The other side was completely bare, and she used her fingertips to censor the picture and keep it within Instagram’s community guidelines against nudity.

Tantot wore her blond highlighted hair, which had dark roots, parted in the middle and styled down. Strands on the right fell onto her chest, while the hair on her left partially covered her eye. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, staying true to her signature style.

In the caption, Tantot shared that she came across the image and decided to post it. She then reminded her readers to always fasten their seat belts.

The image racked up more than 370,000 likes and over 1,700 comments in just one hour of being posted, suggesting it will attract many more interactions in the coming hours. Tantot’s fans used the occasion to gush over her killer looks and to express their admiration for her. As usual, her comments section contained messages in a host of languages, mainly English and French, but also Italian, German, Spanish and others.

“Looooove this picture! Your face omg,” one of her fans wrote.

“OMG YOU ARE SO CUTE,” replied another user.

“Omg you are too cute babe!!” a third admirer gushed.

“Imagine a person just walking by lmao,” added a fourth user, to which Tantot replied it would be impossible since she was in her garden.

Tantot is no stranger to sharing racy photos that push the limits of Instagram’s rules. While she took a break from the platform last week after participating in the “Blackout Tuesday” movement to protest against police brutality and racism, she had previously posted a snapshot in which she wore a completely see-through bra that left nothing to the imagination, as The Inquisitr wrote. She completed her look with an unbuttoned and lowered pair of jeans, which exposed her panties.