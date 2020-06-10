Kayla Moody Slays In A Racy Red Bathing Suit That Barely Covers Her Chest

Kayla Moody opted to show some skin in her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday. In the shot, the model flashed her curves while hanging by the pool.

Kayla looked hotter than ever as she rocked a racy red one-piece bathing suit. The garment boasted thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low-cut neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage. The swimwear also included daring side cutouts that showed off even more skin. The suit could barely contain her chest as it clung to her tiny waist and showed off her round booty and curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also on display.

She posed with her body turned to the side as she stood in a swimming pool with one knee bent. She used her hands to grab at the front of her suit. She arched her back and pushed her booty out as she gave the camera a flirty smirk.

Kayla had her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows. She looked to accentuate her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She also wore light pink gloss on her full lips.

Kayla’s 835,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the photo. The post garnered more than 5,400 likes within the first hour. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 240 messages during that time.

“Such a beautiful angel, god you look amazing, “one follower stated.

“Absolute perfection,” remarked another.

“My god what a view so hot, so beautiful,” a third social media user declared.

“Sexiest girl I have ever seen,” read a fourth comment.

Kayla’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport barely there outfits in her online snaps. She’s often seen getting steamy in tiny tops, scanty lingerie, and skimpy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a wet tank top and a pair of denim bikini bottoms as she hung out by the pool. To date, that snap has racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 150 comments.