Ashley Roberts Arrives At Heart Radio Studios In Stylish Boiler Suit

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — was snapped earlier this morning in a stylish ensemble. The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” hitmaker is currently a showbiz reporter for Heart Radio Studios’ breakfast show alongside Jamie Theakston and Britain’s Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden. Roberts has continued to work on the show during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and continues to slay with her fashion.

The 38-year-old stunned in a camel-colored jumpsuit with a large pocket on each leg. She left the top half of the garment unbuttoned, which helped display her decolletage, and wrapped a belt of the same color around her waist. She completed the outfit with cream lace-up sneakers and opted for short nails with a coat of silver polish. She accessorized herself with a small tan handbag with a short silver chain strap, quirky sunglasses, a necklace, and hoop earrings. Roberts scraped her blond hair off her face and styled it in a bun. For her makeup application, the singer appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Roberts was captured arriving at her work located in London by the paparazzi. She seemingly didn’t mind being photographed as she was caught smiling at the photographers. The entertainer looked effortlessly chic in her comfy ensemble and proved how versatile she can be when it comes to fashion.

In one frame, Roberts was caught from behind, which showed off the details of the garment from the back. In another snapshot, she looked over to her right, which highlighted her side profile and striking facial features.

According to the publication, Roberts’ sneakers were Gucci and her boiler suit was from Dolce & Gabbana.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she left the building alone with no one surrounding her as the United Kingdom is currently on lockdown. On her Instagram account — which has more than 579,000 followers — Roberts and her fellow presenters were shown sitting apart from each other inside the studio.

The former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Roberts wowed in a multicolored dress that fell just below the knees and had mid-length sleeves. She sported her wavy shoulder-length hair down and rested a black studded Yves Saint Laurent bag on her shoulder. Roberts rocked bright yellow heels and looked to have applied a pink lip. To complete the look, she put on red cat-eye sunglasses.