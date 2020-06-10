Brunette Bombshell Danielley Ayala Sizzles In Leopard-Print Swimsuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Danielley Ayala gave her 3.8 million Instagram followers something to look at on Wednesday, June 10, with her most recent post. The Instagram bombshell took to the social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself clad in a very skimpy swimsuit to celebrate hump day.

Ayala was captured in what appeared to be a backyard with a swimming pool near some archways. The space had a glass roof that let in natural light, though the sky looked pretty cloudy. She was in a three-quarter stance, angling her right profile at the camera. Ayala propped her front leg forward, helping to accentuate the natural curves of her body. She also popped her booty, further enhancing her hourglass figure. She took both of her arms to her face, covering her eyes with her hands as she smiled.

Ayala sizzled in a one-piece bathing suit that boasted a leopard print in earthy tones. The monokini had two wide pieces of fabric that stretched from her lower stomach all the way to her chest, covering just enough to censor the photo. Up top, the rectangles narrowed into thin straps that went around Ayala’s neck.

The suit had no side panels, baring Ayala’s entire side body and exposing generous amounts of sideboob. The plunging neckline dipped past her belly button, allowing Ayala to show off her massive assets. The garment also had high-cut legs, with thin side straps that tied close to her derriere.

Ayala wore her hair loose as it fell against her back. Also on display were some of her tattoos, including one on her right ribcage and an infinity symbol on her left forearm.

The photo racked up more than 93,000 likes and upward of 1,000 comments within the first hour of going live. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to shower Ayala with compliments, which came in different languages, including English, Spanish and even German.

“Nice pic gorgeous woman hope you have a great day,” one of her fans wrote.

“Happy Hump Day,” wished another user.

“Wow, you looking beautiful,” a third one raved.

“Smokin Hot and Crazy Sexy,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Ayala often shares photos of herself in swimsuits. Just a couple of days ago, she posted one that saw her striking a pose in front of an oval mirror, as The Inquisitr previously noted. She rocked a royal blue one-piece that featured thin spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. She posed with her hip pushed to the side and her back arched, with one hand on her thigh and the other holding her phone up to snap the selfie.