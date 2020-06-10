Larsa Pippen Soaks Up Some Sun In A White String Bikini By The Pool

Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon to share a stunning new snap with her adoring fans. The reality TV personality let it all hang out as she enjoyed a sunny day.

In the racy photo, Larsa looked like a total smokeshow while wearing a white string bikini. The top clung tightly to her ample bust and showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Her abundant cleavage was also in the spotlight.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and tiny waist while flaunting flat tummy, impressive abs, and round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display. She accessorized the style with some dark sunglasses.

Larsa sat poolside with one foot in the water and the other on the concrete ledge. She had both of her knees bent and one hand resting behind her for balance. Her other hand came up to touch her hair as she arched her back and wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, a beach towel could be seen laying over an outdoor chair. A clear blue sky and green foliage were also visible.

Larsa wore her blond hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. She styled the long locks in straight strands that fell down her back.

She also rocked a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of darkened brows. She also looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her chin, forehead and cheekbones. She seemed to complete the stunning look with nude lips.

Larsa’s 1.9 million followers didn’t hold back their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 10,000 likes in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 170 messages during that time.

“Your so beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“The goddess of beauty!” another stated.

“You are my everything,” a third social media user gushed.

“You definitely killing the game rn,” a fourth comment read.

The model has never appeared to be shy when it comes to sharing racy photos online. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight dresses in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa recently delighted her followers when she posed in a tight black sports bra and tiny blue shorts. To date, that snap has raked in more than 52,000 likes and over 890 comments.