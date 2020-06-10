Iggy Azalea Declares ‘I Have A Son’ In Instagram Story, Insists ‘He Is Not A Secret’

Singer Iggy Azalea just confirmed what many fans had been buzzing about for a while: she has a son. The declaration came via an Instagram story that Iggy posted on Wednesday morning and fans will be anxious to learn more.

A month ago, Iggy shared a snapshot on her Instagram page that showed her looking fabulous and fit. She made no mention of a pregnancy or baby then, but rumors had swirled off-and-on about this possibility over the past few months.

In fact, last month some reports indicated that Iggy had already secretly welcomed a baby boy. According to The Metro in early May, Iggy welcomed the baby in April and his father is rapper Playboi Carti.

Until now, however, Iggy didn’t confirm any of this speculation. Now, she opens up a bit and reveals the truth.

“I have a son,” Iggy wrote on Wednesday morning.

Iggy did not share any photos, nor did she reveal her son’s birthday or name.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” the rapper explained.

The rapper also made no mention of Playboi Carti being the baby’s father. From the sounds of things, it doesn’t look like her fans should hold their breath waiting for a flurry of photos or videos of the baby.

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words,” Iggy added.

She closed out the note with one single blue heart and that was it.

So far, it doesn’t appear that Playboi has made any mention of this big development via his social media pages.

While Iggy didn’t share this exciting news about becoming a mom via her Twitter page as of yet, her fans have caught up to the news and are buzzing over it across the social media platform.

“she’s gonna be an amazing mom,” one fan tweeted.

“I- good for her. I’m shocked sorry, that was so unexpected,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Iggy Azalea had a baby boy! Awww!” someone else declared.

Will Iggy eventually share more about her son on social media? It appears that quite a few fans had been following the rumors about this pregnancy and weren’t totally surprised by Wednesday’s declaration. Despite that, looks like many of the rapper’s fans were caught by surprise and were thrilled to hear the news.