Jinger Duggar Rocks Blue Shorts In New Workout Instagram Share

Jinger is keeping herself fit and healthy while at home in L.A.

Jinger Duggar has posted a new Instagram photo on Wednesday that focuses on her workout routine at home. However, it may just be the blue shorts that she is rocking that gets the attention.

The Counting On star has strayed from her famous family’s rules of wearing only skirts and dresses to doing her own thing. Jinger had expressed in the past how much she loves fashionable clothes and she seems to be making the most of it these days. In the new Instagram share, she talked about trying to keep herself active while at home with husband, Jeremy Vuolo. According to Jinger, they both exercise together, mostly while daughter Felicity is taking her nap.

The snapshot revealed the Duggar daughter wearing a pair of blue ribbed shorts that came up to about her mid thigh. She paired the shorts with a grey top. Jinger had her long locks tightly swept up into a high bun. She is taking a break from her workout to grab a drink to keep herself hydrated.

The TLC star appeared to be following an exercise video on her phone, as it is seen propped up onto the window sill in front of Jinger. You can also see some weights sitting right next to her in the snapshot, but those may be more likely a part of Jeremy’s workout.

Jinger Duggar is expecting her second child, another girl, in November, as announced just two weeks ago. This recent photo doesn’t pick up much of a baby bump at all, especially since she is facing the other way. Some of her followers think that this snap was possibly taken before she got pregnant, but that hasn’t been confirmed one way or the other.

This Instagram post garnered over 19,000 likes in the first hour that it was shared. Duggar fans loved that Jinger is keeping herself healthy and fit. Her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“SHORTS!!! Love it! You do you,” one fan wrote.

“Go Jinger go! Definitely love working out more with my fiancé!” another follower replied.

“I love your shorts! Yess. Everything gets done during nap time,” a third person said.

Wearing shorts is certainly not a big deal for most women, but for the 19 Kids and Counting family, it is a huge step outside of the Duggar’s modesty rules. Once married, both Jinger and her sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, chose to start incorporating pants, shorts, and tank tops into their wardrobe. They have both stuck to being modest, however, not as strict as when they were growing up in Jim Bob and Michelle’s home.