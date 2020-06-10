Lizzo Claps Back At Body Shamers In TikTok Workout Video

Lizzo made it clear that she has absolutely no time for body-shamers in a recent workout video that she posted to TikTok. The 32-year old “Good as Hell” singer wrote in the caption that the video was a message specifically for fat shamers, who frequently come at her on all of her social media platforms.

The clip was a classic workout montage, in which Lizzo was seen cycling, lifting weights, and jumping rope. A powerful voiceover accompanied the video, in which Lizzo explained why she works out. Hint: it’s got nothing to do with losing weight.

“Hey. So I’ve been working out consistently for the last 5 years, and it may come as a surprise for some of y’all, but I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” Lizzo said. “I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job.”

Lizzo also called out people who judge others’ health by the way their body looks and their personal choices about food and exercise.

“So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f**king self and worry about your own g*dd**n body.”

This is hardly the first time that Lizzo has had some choice words for body-shamers. Lizzo is well-known for her responses to trolls that have something to say about her body, including one troll who said she was only famous because of the obesity epidemic.

Lizzo is supremely confident about her body, and she’s always working to change the way that people think about and talk about women with larger bodies.

In a 2019 interview with Glamour, Lizzo talked about how she hates it when people call her “brave” for posting pics that flaunt her body or for wearing sexy outfits. She pointed out that people don’t call thin, white actresses brave for flaunting their bodies or wearing whatever they want, and that’s she’s not brave for doing it either. The signer said she flaunts her body because she thinks it’s beautiful.

Lizzo also told Glamour that she doesn’t understand why people are confused by her confidence. She insisted that it’s not odd for a plus-size woman to love her body, it’s just not what society expects because plus-size women are rarely shown loving their bodies.

Lizzo’s working to change that one Instagram post or TikTok workout video at a time.