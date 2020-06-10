Chloe Saxon Looks Smoking Hot In A Tight Black Crop Top & Matching Spandex Shorts

Chloe Saxon took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to rock another racy look. The model flashed her gym-honed curves while sporting a tiny ensemble.

In the sexy snaps, Chloe looked smoking hot as she sported a tiny black crop top with pink trim. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a zipper in the front. Of course, Chloe left the zipper undone in order to flaunt her colossal cleavage.

The matching spandex shorts fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist. The garment showcased her long, lean legs as well. Chloe’s flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the ensemble. She accessorized the style with some dangling earrings, a gold chain around her neck, and white Nike socks.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on the floor and leaned her body to the side. She had one hand on the ground for balance as the other rested at her waist. The second shot featured her with one knee pulled in to her body and her arms stretched out in front of her as she looked away from the camera. In the final pic, she wore a sultry expression on her face and arched her back slightly.

Chloe wore her dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. She styled the long locks in straight strands that fell down her back and wore her bangs across her forehead.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete the application with dark pink gloss on her plump pout.

Chloe’s 750,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 2,000 times within the first 35 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also took to the comments section to leave nearly 50 messages during that time.

“You look soooo cute with those hair bangs over your forehead,” one follower said.

“Beautiful,” another wrote.

“Amazing beauty,” a third comment read.

“Best looking woman in the world,” a fourth person gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure online. Fans have grown used to seeing her rock racy lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and tight workout gear in her posts.

