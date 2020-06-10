Donald Trump Says ‘Fox News Is Lost’ As He Blasts Network For Cutting Out Of House Hearing

Donald Trump once again slammed Fox News after the outlet cut out of a House of Representatives hearing focused on police reform.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump blasted Fox News as “lost” and compared the network to CNN.

“Incredible! @FoxNews just took Congressional Hearing off the air just prior to important witness statements. More like CNN!!! Fox is lost!!!” he wrote.

Fox News cut out of the House hearing moments before Angela Underwood Jacobs testified in the hearings. Her brother was killed during riots in Oakland, California last month in the unrest following the death of George Floyd.

While Trump frequently attacks the media in general, famously referring to it as “fake news,” he is typically more favorable to the conservative network. However, in recent months, he has frequently gone after the outlet when he feels they aren’t airing coverage he approves of.

“@FoxNews just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research. They forgot that Fake News @CNN & MSDNC wouldn’t let @FoxNews participate, even a little bit, in the poor ratings Democrat Debates,” the president tweeted in late April.

“Many will disagree, but @FoxNews is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd. Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real ‘garbage’ littered all over the network,” he wrote in May.

Fox is occasionally critical of the president, frequently prompting responses from Trump on social media. Earlier this month, Chris Wallace said he had found no evidence mail-in voting is subject to rampant fraud, as Trump claimed. He argued the president was sowing distrust in the U.S. Postal system and that if there was any fraud, it largely benefitted Republicans.

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto was also critical of Trump after the president suggested that bleach or isopropyl alcohol could be used internally to treat the coronavirus. While the president later walked back his comments — claiming he was just joking — Cavuto took the time to tell his audience that ingesting those types of chemicals could be deadly.

Fox News's Neil Cavuto is stunned by Trump's announcement that he's taking hydroxychloroquine: "If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment … it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you." pic.twitter.com/e6D5alfAgc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020

Trump later slammed Cavuto and said that Fox News hasn’t been the same since Roger Ailes left.

In recent months, the president has taken to championing and repeating messages from far-right news outlet One American News Network. Most recently, he repeated a piece aired by the network accusing a 75-year-old protester who was pushed to the ground by police of being an “ANTIFA agitator,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.