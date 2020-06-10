Sarah Houchens Flashes Her Curvy Backside In A Bright String Bikini: ‘That Summer Feeling’

Sarah Houchens returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share yet another revealing snap with her adoring fans. The model flashed her fit figure while stating in the caption that she had that summer feeling.

In the sexy photo, Sarah looked like a blond bombshell as she modeled a gorgeous bright blue string bikini. The top tied behind her back and showcased her toned shoulders and arms as it clung tightly around her ample bust.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and put her round booty and tiny waist on full display. Sarah’s flat tummy and long, lean legs were also highlighted by the suit. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

Sarah posed with her backside towards the camera. She pushed her hip to the side slightly and arched her back. She had one hand resting at her side while the other grabbed onto a nearby pole as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side. The golden locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as soft eye shadow and darkened brows. She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with pink gloss on her full lips.

Sarah’s 907,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the photo. The post garnered more than 8,600 likes within just two hours. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 230 messages for the beauty.

“WHAAAATTTT YOU’RE UNREAL YOU HOTTIE,” one follower declared.

“Obsessed,” remarked another.

“That suit and that color looks so good on you,” a third social media user complimented.

“Love the bikini,” admired a fourth person.

Sarah has become known for showing off her flawless physique in her online snaps. She’s seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skimpy tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a tiny red bikini that hugged all of her enviable curves as she sat on her bed. To date, that snap has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 270 comments.